SI

Carlos Alcaraz Had Perfect Four-Word Message After Comeback French Open Victory

What a Sunday it was at Roland-Garros.

Blake Silverman

Alcaraz reacts to a point during the men’s singles final against Sinner on day 15 at Roland Garros Stadium.
Alcaraz reacts to a point during the men’s singles final against Sinner on day 15 at Roland Garros Stadium. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner gave tennis fans an epic Sunday with their five-set thriller in the men's French Open final which became the longest men's singles final in Roland Garros history.

Viewers from around the world were brought on the roller-coaster ride where Alcaraz fell down two sets to love and came back from three straight championship points in the fourth set to win on the 10-point tiebreak in the final set. The win marked Alcaraz's second French Open title and fifth major championship of his career.

Through the back and fourth, each point felt so critical as momentum switched between the finalists on a dime. After the marathon match which will be remembered for a long time, Alcaraz posted the perfect message to encapsulate his remarkable comeback in the historic final which lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

"Cómo ha ido vuestro domingo?" Alcaraz wrote on his X account, which translates to "How was your Sunday?" in English.

He posted the same message to his Instagram account, along with photos of him clutching and kissing the French Open trophy.

The 22-year-old Spanish star won his first title at Roland-Garros last year, finding a way to defend his title in remarkable fashion Sunday against the world's No. 1 player in Sinner. Sinner, 23, has won three majors thus far, including this year's Australian Open. The loss Sunday marked his first defeat in a major championship final match.

In his post-match speech, Sinner acknowledged he probably wouldn't sleep too well Sunday night. Although the defeat is a tough pill to swallow, he helped provide a Sunday that won't be forgotten any time soon.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/Tennis