Carlos Alcaraz Had Perfect Four-Word Message After Comeback French Open Victory
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner gave tennis fans an epic Sunday with their five-set thriller in the men's French Open final which became the longest men's singles final in Roland Garros history.
Viewers from around the world were brought on the roller-coaster ride where Alcaraz fell down two sets to love and came back from three straight championship points in the fourth set to win on the 10-point tiebreak in the final set. The win marked Alcaraz's second French Open title and fifth major championship of his career.
Through the back and fourth, each point felt so critical as momentum switched between the finalists on a dime. After the marathon match which will be remembered for a long time, Alcaraz posted the perfect message to encapsulate his remarkable comeback in the historic final which lasted five hours and 29 minutes.
"Cómo ha ido vuestro domingo?" Alcaraz wrote on his X account, which translates to "How was your Sunday?" in English.
He posted the same message to his Instagram account, along with photos of him clutching and kissing the French Open trophy.
The 22-year-old Spanish star won his first title at Roland-Garros last year, finding a way to defend his title in remarkable fashion Sunday against the world's No. 1 player in Sinner. Sinner, 23, has won three majors thus far, including this year's Australian Open. The loss Sunday marked his first defeat in a major championship final match.
In his post-match speech, Sinner acknowledged he probably wouldn't sleep too well Sunday night. Although the defeat is a tough pill to swallow, he helped provide a Sunday that won't be forgotten any time soon.