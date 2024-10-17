Carlos Alcaraz Praises Rafael Nadal After Likely Last Matchup Between Them
Carlos Alcaraz likely just played his tennis idol Rafael Nadal for the last time in their professional careers during Thursday's semifinal match of the Six Kings Slam.
Although the score makes it look like Alcaraz ran away with the match at 6-3, 6-3, the 21-year-old admitted he still had to play his best in order to beat the 22-time major champion.
"Trust me I had to play at my best level," Alcaraz said. "Obviously Rafa has been out of competition. In tennis you have to have matches on the court to feel good. I knew I had to be focused. Try to play my best tennis if I want to best Rafa. It’s always tough. It’s been a good moment and a good time sharing the court with him once again.”
Thursday marked the fourth time the two Spaniards have competed each other in tournaments. Nadal led 2–1 before this week's meeting.
Nadal is set to retire from tennis next month after the Davis Cup in Spain. The news struck an emotional cord in many tennis players, but especially for Alcaraz as he's looked up to Nadal for most of his life. The two have bonded on the court, too, specifically after competing in doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nadal will go on to compete against Novak Djokovic in the third-place match at the Six Kings Slam, which will likely be the last time those two tennis legends play against each other. Alcaraz will face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the title.