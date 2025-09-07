Carlos Alcaraz Wins Trilogy Match vs. Jannik Sinner at U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz took down Jannik Sinner in four sets at the final of the U.S. Open on Sunday, lifting the trophy for the second time in his career, and securing his sixth slam title at just 22 years old.
It was a dominant showing from Alcaraz—6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4—and the latest chapter in his building rivalry with Sinner, which defined the men’s side of the grand slam year.
Alcaraz and Sinner met in three straight grand slam finals this summer. Sinner looked dominant at the French Open, winning the first two sets before Alcaraz mounted one of the most thrilling comebacks in the history of the sport. A month later, Sinner struck back, taking care of Alcaraz in four sets.
The split of summer majors set up a grudge match on Sunday on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the equivalent of a trilogy boxing match between the two heavyweights of the current generation.
With the win, Alcaraz continued his solid streak of performances against Sinner, though both men ultimately left the year with two majors, as Sinner won the Australian Open while Alcaraz was bounced from the tournament in the quarterfinal.
Alcaraz has now won six of the seven meetings he’s had against Sinner since the start of 2024, but it certainly feels like these two are destined to trade a whole bunch of trophies over the next decade or so.