Tennis Star Casper Ruud Found Cool Way to Celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League Title Win
Everyone knew where Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud's allegiances lay after his Round of 32 win in the Madrid Open—his soccer allegiances, that is.
No. 15 Ruud defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday and will advance to the Round of 16 to face No. 4 Taylor Fritz. Ruud took a moment after his big victory to do something special for Liverpool, who had clinched the Premier League title in front of their jubilant fans at Anfield earlier that day. It marked their second title in the last five years and manager Arne Slot's first in his remarkably successful debut season with the club.
Following his tournament win over Korda, Ruud took a pen, found the nearest camera and hastily scribbled, "YNWA #20," referring to the fact that the Reds have tied rival Manchester United's all-time record of 20 league crowns.
The burning question here is: can Ruud play right back?
The Norwegian star and two-time French Open runner-up will likely be content to stick to his sport for now—he plays better on clay rather than grass, anyway.