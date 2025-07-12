SI

Coco Gauff Sends Supportive Message to Amanda Anisimova After Wimbledon Loss

Gauff had some words of encouragement for Anisimova after her loss in the Wimbledon final.

Tim Capurso

Coco Gauff, who stunningly exited Wimbledon in the first round, offered support to Amanda Anisimova.
Coco Gauff, who stunningly exited Wimbledon in the first round, offered support to Amanda Anisimova. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Iga Świątek won her first-ever Wimbledon title and sixth major in dominant fashion Saturday, becoming just the second women's tennis player in the Open Era to win a major final in straight sets.

Świątek's dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova left the American tennis player understandably distraught, as Anisimova fought back tears before and throughout her post-match interview, in which she graciously congratulated Świątek and shared a beautiful moment with her mother.

Świątek classily offered some words of encouragement in her own post-match interview. And the Polish tennis star wasn't the only one to quickly offer support to Anisimova.

Two-time major winner Coco Gauff, the top-ranked American women's tennis player, took to X and offered her own support to her fellow countrywoman shortly after the match.

Gauff congratulated Świątek in an ensuing post on X.

The encouragement for her peers was especially great to see from Gauff given that her run at Wimbledon, fresh off a French Open title, ended far sooner than she would have liked with a stunning first-round upset at the hands of Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff will now turn her attention to the upcoming hard-court season—and the calendar's final major, the U.S. Open.

More Wimbledon on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Tennis