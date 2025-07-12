Coco Gauff Sends Supportive Message to Amanda Anisimova After Wimbledon Loss
Iga Świątek won her first-ever Wimbledon title and sixth major in dominant fashion Saturday, becoming just the second women's tennis player in the Open Era to win a major final in straight sets.
Świątek's dominant 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova left the American tennis player understandably distraught, as Anisimova fought back tears before and throughout her post-match interview, in which she graciously congratulated Świątek and shared a beautiful moment with her mother.
Świątek classily offered some words of encouragement in her own post-match interview. And the Polish tennis star wasn't the only one to quickly offer support to Anisimova.
Two-time major winner Coco Gauff, the top-ranked American women's tennis player, took to X and offered her own support to her fellow countrywoman shortly after the match.
Gauff congratulated Świątek in an ensuing post on X.
The encouragement for her peers was especially great to see from Gauff given that her run at Wimbledon, fresh off a French Open title, ended far sooner than she would have liked with a stunning first-round upset at the hands of Dayana Yastremska.
Gauff will now turn her attention to the upcoming hard-court season—and the calendar's final major, the U.S. Open.