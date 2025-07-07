Jannik Sinner Sends Grigor Dimitrov Well Wishes After He Retired From Wimbledon Match
Grigor Dimitrov heartbreakingly retired from his Round of 16 Wimbledon match vs. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to injuring a pectoral muscle on a volley during the third set. Dimitrov held a 2–0 lead through two sets against Sinner.
After Dimitrov's injury, Sinner hugged his opponent and helped him walk to the sideline and pack his stuff before exiting off of Centre Court. Pictures were snapped of this sweet moment, and Sinner ended up posting one of those images on social media along with an encouraging message to Dimitrov.
"Get well soon, my friend. Wishing you all the best," Sinner wrote.
It was tough for Sinner to accept the victory as he admitted he doesn't "take this as a win at all." He acknowledged how difficult Dimitrov's recent history of injuries in major tournaments has been. This is the fifth major in a row in which Dimitrov has retired from a match due to injury.
Sinner will face No. 10 Ben Shelton on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Sinner himself had a medical timeout during the match for an elbow issue, so we'll see what that entails.