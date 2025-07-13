Nick Kyrgios Taunts Jannik Sinner After Wimbledon Win With Asterisk Tweet
Not everyone congratulated Jannik Sinner after the world No. 1 defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon.
Following Alcaraz's French Open win, Sinner got his revenge against the Spaniard this time around, beating Alcaraz in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam overall. Though some would argue Sinner showcased his unmatched dominance by dismantling one of the most formidable players of the current era, Nick Kyrgios would argue that it wasn't a well-deserved win.
Shortly after Sinner won the match, Kyrgios posted a simple message on X (formerly known as Twitter). It was a single asterisk:
Kyrgios could be referring to the fact that Sinner nearly crashed out in the Round of 16 to Grigor Dimitrov, when Dimitrov was up two sets but was forced to retire due to injury.
But, Kyrgios is more likely referring to Sinner's notorious involvement in a doping scandal that dates back to 2024. The Italian player and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) agreed to a three-month ban to settle a violation after Sinner tested positive for a banned substance twice. The suspension kept Sinner out of action until May 4 of this year, a rather convenient timeline that still allowed him to still play in all majors in 2025 (most recently, the French Open and Wimbledon).
Kyrgios made his feelings clear about Sinner's ban this past February:
"Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a three-month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist," he wrote on X.
Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic along with Alcaraz on his triumphant path to his maiden Wimbledon title, dealing Alcaraz his first Grand Slam final loss in six appearances.