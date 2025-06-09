Nike Celebrates Both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz After Electric French Open Final
Sunday’s French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was one that the tennis world will be talking about for years to come.
Alcaraz, the reigning champion at Roland Garros, pulled off the first comeback of his career when trailing by two sets, staved off three straight championship points, and dominated his way through a fifth set tiebreaker to lift the trophy once again.
Across the net, Sinner was left heartbroken, having come so close to grasping the trophy just to watch it slip away.
It was the type of match that left you feeling somewhat torn up by the fact that someone had to lose. Roger Federer said as much on social media after the match, noting that the final had three winners—Alcaraz, Sinner, and the sport itself.
Nike decided to take a similar tact with one of their ads after the match. As the shirt sponsor for both players, Nike entered Sunday knowing that the Swoosh would be leaving with the trophy. They did not however know that they were in for a match for the ages.
In a Monday post, Nike saluted both Sinner and Alcaraz, joining together two photos of the players embracing after the match, thanking them in French, Spanish, Italian, and English for their incredible play.
“The future of tennis is in good hands,” the caption read.
With Sinner just 23 years old and Alcaraz a year his junior, both Nike and tennis fans can look forward to plenty more magical matches between these two players in the coming years.