Novak Djokovic Used Four Words to Describe Brutal Challenge of Facing Alcaraz, Sinner
24-time major champion Novak Djokovic came to a harsh realization about his prospects at winning his 25th slam with the likes of the sport's dominant young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner standing in his way.
Djokovic was bested in straight sets by Alcaraz in the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Friday, the third time this season his run at a major has needed at the hands of Sinner or Alcaraz.
"I lost 3 out of 4 slams in semis against these guys," Djokovic said in his post-match presser. "They’re just too good.”
He continued:
“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I didn't think I had enough energy to battle him and keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out and he kept going.”
"That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Best of 5 makes it very, very difficult for me to play them. Particularly at the end stages of Grand Slams."
Djokovic managed to defeat Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but at the French Open (Sinner), Wimbledon (Sinner) and now the U.S. Open (Alcaraz), one of the sport's dominant new duo was standing in his way. And Djokovic conceding the superior talent of Alcaraz and Sinner, particularly in best of five matches, is something he seemingly acknolwedged after his Wimbledon defeat to the Italian tennis star.
"The longer the tournament goes the worse the condition gets," Djokovic said at the time. " I reached the semis of every slam this year. I have to play Sinner or Alcaraz. These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I’m going into the match with the tank half empty. It’s not possible to win the match like that. It is what it is.
"It’s one of those things you have to accept and embrace in some way. Deal with reality the way it is and try to make the most out of it."
Djokovic, who earlier in the year had speculated about playing less matches overall in an effort to stay fresher for the majors, said that he feels he has a "better chance" of prevailing against Alcaraz or Sinner in best of three set matches.
Where that leaves Djokovic, who said he'd still like to play the Grand Slams, in 2026 is unclear.