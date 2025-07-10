Ranking the Wimbledon Men's Singles Finals We Most Want to See With Semifinals Set
Four of the best players in the world remain in the Wimbledon men's singles draw. In a tournament that saw upsets galore early, the final stages are shaping up to give fans a grand finish.
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was upset in round one, while world No. 4 and British No. 1 Jack Draper fell to Marin Čilić in round two, who then made a run to the round of 16. ATP No. 10 Ben Shelton's wondrous Wimbledon run ended Wednesday after he was defeated by top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, leaving Taylor Fritz as the sole remaining American.
Could this be the year a U.S.-born player gets through to the final and wins the championship for the first time since Pete Sampras in 2000? Well, Fritz has to get through two-time defending Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz to play for a title. Easier said than done, but Fritz did come painfully close to upsetting another top Spaniard—Rafael Nadal—in the '22 quarterfinals at the All England Club, falling in a fifth-set tiebreak.
Joining Sinner, Fritz and Alcaraz in the last four standing is none other than Novak Djokovic, the 24-time major champ and seven-time winner at Wimbledon. No matter the way the semifinals break, we're in for a top-tier final. A potential rematch of Alcaraz and Sinner's marathon final at Roland Garros last month is likely atop wishlists to conclude Wimbledon, even if Sinner is dealing with elbow issues. If the semifinals don't play out that way, though, here's each potential final match we could see, ranked by those we want to see most:
4. Taylor Fritz vs. Jannik Sinner
Fritz, the ATP No. 5 and top American, is one win away from becoming the first U.S.-born player to reach the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick in '09. There's one issue, though—Alcaraz is in his way. If Fritz pulls off the upset to advance the final, he could see the world No. 1 in Sinner. Fritz has only beaten Sinner once in five tries. The two met in the '24 U.S. Open final—the 27-year-old American's best major finish thus far—where Sinner won in straight sets.
3. Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic
Fritz has yet to beat Djokovic. The two have met 10 times, including three matchups in hard-court majors. Their most recent match in a major came in the '24 Australian Open quarterfinal round, where Djokovic prevailed in four sets. In their first meeting in a major—also at the Australian Open, all the way back in '21—Fritz took Djokovic the distance, winning two sets in a row after he dropped the first two. Djokovic went on to win the event, but Fritz gave him his only five-set scare of the tournament, which came early on in the round of 32. If Fritz is due to finally get one against Djokovic, why not in the Wimbledon final?
2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic
Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals, as the 22-year-old Spaniard hopes to three-peat at the All England Club. Djokovic has come out on top in their past two meetings, though, first for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and more recently in the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year. Djokovic has seven titles at Wimbledon, including in each of the two years prior to Alcaraz's first major win in London. Only Roger Federer has more Wimbledon wins than Djokovic with eight. If Alcaraz is to eventually match Djoker and Fed’s dominance at Wimbledon, why not at least one more battle in the final with the all-time great? Should it play out that way, hopefully we'd get another five-set epic final like the two played in '23.
Djokovic did fall after his leg gave out on a match point during his quarterfinal victory over Flavio Cobolli—hopefully it's nothing serious, as he awaits Sinner in the semifinals.
1. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner
Come on, there can't be an outcome with more draw than a rematch of Sinner and Alcaraz's epic French Open final just last month. Could Sinner's elbow mess with a potential rematch? Sure, but Sinner-Alcaraz remains what the people want. World No. 1 vs. No. 2. Sinner hasn't beaten Alcaraz since Beijing in 2023, and this would be their first meeting beyond the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the next rendition of the sport's new signature rivalry. This time, on grass.