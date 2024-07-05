Serena Williams Paid Sweet Tribute to Andy Murray Ahead of Star’s Retirement
Andy Murray’s men’s doubles loss at Wimbledon earlier this week led to an outpouring of support from fans honoring the soon-to-be retired tennis star. One of those fans was none other than Serena Williams.
Williams shared an emotional tribute video to Murray on Friday congratulating the two-time Wimbledon winner for an “incredible” career. She also praised Murray for supporting women and being a staunch advocate of gender equality in sports throughout the years.
“Congratulations to you, Andy Murray, for such an incredible career. I have to say I’ve always enjoyed watching you, one of the main reasons is because you were one of the few players who would be more angry than me on the court,” Williams said. “I had the pleasure of playing mixed doubles next to you by your side which was such a fantastic experience—at Wimbledon, nonetheless—and it was really one of the highlights of my life.”
Williams continued, “I also hold a special place in my heart for you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve, and you were the leader in that. The things you said about myself and Venus, so many things about how we were always so inspiring, and what we meant to you, it really went such a long way in my heart, and I will always be grateful for that. I will always be grateful for the support you gave myself, the support you gave women, and the excitement that you brought and bring to tennis.”
Murray, 37, announced his intention to retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics. The three-time major champion teamed up with his brother, Jamie, in the men’s doubles competition at Wimbledon and lost in the first round on Thursday.
Murray is still slated to play in the mixed doubles competition alongside 2021 U.S. Open champion and fellow British star Emma Raducano. Their first-round match is scheduled for Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.
“Watching you win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and those gold medals were so exciting,” Williams said. “I’ve always been such a fan, as you already know, and I will always be cheering for you and rooting you on in whatever you decide to do next.”