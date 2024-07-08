Taylor Fritz Explains What Alexander Zverev Said About His Team After Epic Match
Taylor Fritz lost the first two sets of his fourth round Wimbledon match against No. 4 Alexander Zverev on Monday before pulling off an incredible five set victory, 4–6, 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 6–3. After the match the two players met at the net for a handshake and to exchange pleasantries, but many thought that Zverev had more to say than congratulations. Particularly about the way Fritz's team was acting in his box.
In his immediate post-match interview at Centre Court, Fritz was asked what was said between the two and his answer was vague. "It's all good," said Fritz. "Obviously with his knee it felt like in the fifth set he wasn't moving as well so I just wished him the best, you know?"
While Fritz was being diplomatic on Centre Court, things were mildly kicking off on social media as Zverev confirmed in a post match interview that he did have an issue with the behavior of people in Fritz's box.
Meanwhile, on the Instagram of Morgan Riddle, Fritz's influencer girlfriend, a video was posted on her reels captioned "when ur man wins 4 the girls" with some emojis. The video was eventually taken down.
Fritz then sat down for an interview with The Tennis Channel. Host Steve Weissman started by bluntly asking, "What was that all about."
"I think he was a little upset about the, I guess my team members cheering for me when he was injured but he said you know like nothing to do with you. You're all good. Whatever, it's all good."
Fritz then added "I wasn't wishing him a flight home so." This drew a chuckle from Weissman and Martina Navratilova.
Fritz will play in his second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday. His whole team will be in attendance, whether his opponent likes it or not.