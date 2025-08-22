U.S. Open 2025: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win
The U.S. Open is here, with first-round action commencing on Aug. 24. The sport’s biggest players have descended upon Flushing Meadows to compete for the trophy at the end of the two weeks of play.
Both of the No. 1 seeds—Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka—enter the tournament as the reigning champions. Could they become two-time U.S. Open champions?
Of course, all eyes will be on the American players on both sides of the draw, but especially on the men’s side. An American man hasn’t won a major since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. Taylor Fritz came close last year, but lost to Sinner in the final. We’ll see if someone can end the drought this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 U.S. Open.
Key Dates
Sunday, Aug. 24: The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open begins.
Saturday, Sept. 6: The women’s singles final will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sunday, Sept. 7: The men’s singles final will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
How to watch the U.S. Open
ESPN: The 2025 U.S. Open will primarily be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the two weeks of the tournament. Times vary depending on the round of the tournament, but a more specific schedule is listed below.
ABC: On all three Sundays of the U.S. Open, some of the biggest matches will be showcased on ABC, including the men’s singles final on Sept. 7.
ESPN+: ESPN’s streaming service will show matches every day of the tournament, except the men’s final. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 3, ESPN+ will stream matches from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Starting on Sept. 4, when the women’s semifinals begin, the streaming will take place from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Date
Round
Channel
Time (ET)
Sunday, Aug. 24
First Round
ABC
12-3 p.m.
First Round
ESPN2
3-11 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 25
First Round
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
First Round
ESPN2
7-11 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 26
First Round
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
First Round
ESPN2
7-11 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 27
Second Round
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Second Round
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Second Round
ESPN2
5-11 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 29
Third Round
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Third Round
ESPN2
6-11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Third Round
ESPN2
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 31
Round of 16
ESPN
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Round of 16
ABC
3-6 p.m.
Round of 16
ESPN2
6-11 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 1
Round of 16
ESPN
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Round of 16
ESPN2
7-11 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 2
Quarterfinals
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 3
Quarterfinals
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 4
Women's Semifinals
ESPN
7-11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 5
Men's Semifinals
ESPN
3-6 p.m., 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 6
Women's Final
ESPN
4-7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 7
Men's Final
ABC
2-5:30 p.m.
Defending champions
Jannik Sinner: The world No. 1 will enter this year’s U.S. Open as the reigning champion for the first time in his career, beating Fritz in three sets to capture the 2024 U.S. Open title. Sinner has since won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season, bringing his major title tally to four. Will he be able to add a fifth major trophy to his collection?
Aryna Sabalenka: The world No. 1 on the women’s side will also be entering the U.S. Open as the defending champion. Sabalenka beat American Jessica Pegula in two sets to win the title last year. She hasn’t won another major since then, although she competed in the Australian Open and French Open finals this year.
Most titles
Men’s players: There’s a three-way tie on the men’s singles side for the most U.S. Open titles won in the Open Era. Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors all won five U.S. Open titles in their careers. Federer won all five of his consecutive titles from 2004 to ’08. Djokovic sits just behind the trio, with four titles—if he wins this year, he’ll make it a four-way tie.
Women’s players: There are two women’s players tied with six U.S. Open titles apiece in the Open Era: Serena Williams and Chris Evert.
Tournament Seeds
Men’s players
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Jack Draper
6. Ben Shelton
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Karen Khachanov
10. Lorenzo Musetti
Women’s players
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Świątek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Madison Keys
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Amanda Anisimova
9. Elena Rybakina
10. Emma Navarro
Betting Odds
Men's Draw
Sinner holds the best odds to win his second U.S. Open title at +105, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Alcaraz, unsurprisingly, follows Sinner with +175 odds. Sinner and Alcaraz have won the past six major titles.
Djokovic, who is still aiming to win that elusive 25th major, has the third-best odds at +1400, a considerable jump from Sinner and Alcaraz.
Two American men, Shelton and Fritz, have odds of +2000 and +3000, respectively. They’ll be looking to be the first American man to win a major since Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.
Top 10 odds
1. Jannik Sinner (+110)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (+175)
3. Novak Djokovic (+1400)
4. Jack Draper (+2000)
5. Ben Shelton (+2000)
6. Alexander Zverev (+2200)
7. Taylor Fritz (+3000)
8. Daniil Medvedev (+8000)
9. Alex de Minaur (+8000)
10. Jakub Menšík (+10000)
Women’s draw
Świątek holds the best odds of taking home the hardware in New York, with odds of +205. After a slow start to the season, Świątek has turned things around, winning Wimbledon and claiming the Cincinnati title.
Victoria Mboko might be the most unknown name on the list below. The Canadian teenager is coming off a huge championship run at the Canadian Open ahead of the U.S. Open. She beat two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the final, along with defeating three other major champions (Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, Gauff in the quarters and Sofia Kenin before that).
Top 10 best odds
1. Iga Świątek (+250)
2. Aryna Sabalenka (275
3. Coco Gauff (+950)
4. Mirra Andreeva (+1100)
5. Elena Rybakina (+1200)
6. Naomi Osaka (+2000)
7. Madison Keys (+2000)
8. Victoria Mboko (+2200)
9. Amanda Anisimova (+2500)
10. Emma Raducanu (+3500)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.