Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez Had Iconic Reaction to U.S. Open Doubles Win
Although Venus Williams lost her first-round match in the women's singles draw at the U.S. Open, her run at Flushing Meadows continues in the doubles draw with partner Leylah Fernandez, the WTA world No. 30.
The duo are off to the third round, the round of 16, in the doubles draw after their win over Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi in straight sets (7-6, 6-1) Saturday. After the win, Fernandez made a classy move to let the 45-year-old tennis great get her much-deserved shine. She stepped aside and motioned for Williams to head out to the center of the court to do her signature twirl and wave. Then, she repaid the favor and had Fernandez get her shine, also doing the twirl-wave in front of the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
What a moment:
They won their first-round match in straight sets as well over Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez (7-6, 6-3). Williams has won 14 major titles in women's doubles, which all have come with her sister Serena as her partner. The 22-year-old Fernandez is still searching for her first major title in singles or doubles, now with a legendary partner to help that quest.
They need four more wins to claim the women's doubles title at the U.S. Open. Whether that's the case or not, fans are enjoying each moment the tennis great provides this year at Flushing Meadows.