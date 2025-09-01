Venus Williams Sends Funny Message to Sister Serena After Advancing in U.S. Open Doubles
Serena Williams might be struggling to watch her sister, Venus Williams, play with someone else, but that's not stopping Venus from publicly calling her out (all in good fun, though, of course).
After she and partner Leylah Fernandez won their third-round doubles match at the U.S. Open on Monday, Venus sent a funny message to her sister, who had only days prior shared a funny social media post lamenting Venus's success in another duo.
"Honestly, I think she had a very funny TikTok. But really, she's so happy for Leylah and I, and she's given us advice, and we just need her in the box," Williams said on court. "So my message is: Serena, you need to show up."
A playful jab only a sister can make. Watch that below:
Although Williams lost in the first round of women's singles, she and Fernandez are having a great run on the Open's doubles side, where they're now just three wins away from the title. On Monday, they upset 12th-seeded pair Zhang Shuai and Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals.
With the win, Williams moves to her first major doubles quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2016, when she secured the title with—who else?—Serena.