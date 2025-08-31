Serena Williams Had Hilarious Reaction to Watching Sister Venus Play Doubles Without Her
Venus Williams is thriving in women's doubles at the 2025 U.S. Open.
Even though the tennis legend lost in the first round in singles and in the mixed doubles competition, she linked up with Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the women's doubles draw, and now they're onto the Round of 16. The duo beat Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi in straight sets 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday.
One of Williams's biggest supporters, if not the biggest, her sister Serena was watching the match from home. The younger Williams sister, who retired from tennis at the 2022 U.S. Open, documented her reaction to watching her older sister win the second round match. Then, she posted the video to TikTok.
The retired Williams sister seemed happy for Venus, but she also appeared envious to not be competing alongside her. She made some fake happy smiles in a joking manner in the video. The duo won 14 major doubles titles together, and they haven't won a title without the other. So, while Serena may be thrilled for her sister to be performing well in doubles at age 45, she might wish it was her next to Venus on the court.
At the Citi Open in Washington D.C. just a few weeks ago, Venus admitted that she wanted to bring her sister out of retirement for them to reunite on the court. Now that Williams is back in the women's doubles circuit, maybe she'll be able to convince her younger sister on competing with her one more time. The last time the duo played together was at the 2022 U.S. Open.