Athletes Pay Tribute to Track and Field Legend Roger Bannister

Photo by Central Press/Getty Images

See how athletes from all over reacted to the death of track and field legend Roger Bannister.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 04, 2018

On Saturday, Roger Bannister, the first man to run a sub four-minute mile, died at age 88.

Bannister passed away in Oxford, the same city in England that on May 6, 1954 he became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes.

Many from around the world including British Prime Minister Theresa May sent their condolences and shared their thoughts on Bannister and just what he meant for the track and field community.

In addition to being the first to run the a sub four-minute mile, Bannister was also the first person to win the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award when he earned the honor in 1954.

Bannister had been battling Parkinson's during recent years.

You May Like

More Track and Field

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now