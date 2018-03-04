On Saturday, Roger Bannister, the first man to run a sub four-minute mile, died at age 88.

Bannister passed away in Oxford, the same city in England that on May 6, 1954 he became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes.

Many from around the world including British Prime Minister Theresa May sent their condolences and shared their thoughts on Bannister and just what he meant for the track and field community.

In addition to being the first to run the a sub four-minute mile, Bannister was also the first person to win the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award when he earned the honor in 1954.

Roger Bannister was a delightful man who hoped to be remembered more for his contribution to neurology than his 4-min mile. Either way, RIP — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) March 4, 2018

I’m so sorry to hear the sad news about Roger Bannister. I met him several times throughout my career and he was always humble, supportive and encouraging. He was an inspiration to so many, being the first man to break the 4-minute mile. My thoughts are with his family & friends. — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) March 4, 2018

He showed us what was possible and will serve as inspiration to break through barriers forever. RIP Roger Bannister pic.twitter.com/ZOnYey10p1 — Lennie Waite (@lenniew8) March 4, 2018

Saddened to hear the news that we have lost one of the true pioneers, trailblazers and iconic inspirations of our sport. Sir Roger Bannister showed that barriers are there to be broken and there are no limits. — Paula Radcliffe (@paulajradcliffe) March 4, 2018

Roger Bannister, you will forever inspire. Rest in peace — Chrissie Wellington (@chrissiesmiles) March 4, 2018

We also mourn the loss today of Sir Roger Bannister, a true sporting legend and the first man to run a four-minute mile. He used to train close to Stamford Bridge at the Chelsea Barracks. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2018

Sir Roger Bannister was a great British sporting icon whose achievements were an inspiration to us all. He will be greatly missed. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 4, 2018

Bannister had been battling Parkinson's during recent years.