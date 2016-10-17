SI True Crime Coverage Hub

SI True Crime will dive deep on stories of sports crime and punishment through in-depth storytelling, enhanced photos, video and interactive elements.

October 17, 2016

SI True Crime, a new ongoing series from SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, will dive deep on stories of sports crime and punishment through in-depth storytelling, enhanced photos, video and interactive elements.

Check back often to find new pieces from SI’s award-winning journalists as well as classics from the SI Vault.

The Violent Life of Eric Naposki

by Michael Cohen

What Happened to the Astros' Hacker?

by Ben Reiter

Running Free

by Jeremy Fuchs

Flight of the Sole Man

by Dan Greene

Operation Stolen Base

by Luke Winn

Beyond Obsession

by Rich Cohen

City on Fire

by Mark Bechtel

The Great Super Bowl Jersey Caper

by Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas

Time for O.J. to be Released?

by Michael McCann and L. Jon Wertheim

Breaking the Bank

by L. Jon Wertheim

Indy Car Vice

by L. Jon Wertheim

What Ever Happened to Joseph Randle?

by Dan Greene

The I-5 Killer

by L. Jon Wertheim

The Saint V. The 'Thug'

by Rich O'Brien

Inside the Sam Hurd Drug Case

by Michael McKnight

NFL Star's Path to Murder

by Michael Rosenberg

Who Killed Lorenzen Wright?

by L. Jon Wertheim

Bradley's Violent Crimes

by Michael McKnight with L. Jon Wertheim

The Bull Whisperer

by Michael McKnight

The Boy They Couldn't Kill

by Thomas Lake

Crime and Punishment

by Gary Smith

Muscle Murders

by William Nack

A Tragic Fight

by David Gardner

Murder Shakes Football Town

by Rolf Potts

“I'm Glad I Went to Prison”

by L. Jon Wertheim

The Split

by Michael McKnight

Mookie's Downward Spiral

by Greg Hanlon

The Great Imposter

by Richard Hoffer, special reporting by Don Yaeger

The Biggest Drug Bust in Sports

by Armen Keteyian

Bison Dele: The Lost Soul

by Chris Ballard

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message