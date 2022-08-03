How to Watch Citi Open Early Rounds, Day 3: Stream Tennis Live Online

The 2022 Citi Open continues with the early rounds on day three with Jessica Pegula in action today.

The third day of the 2022 Citi Open in Washington D.C. has the women’s draw down to the final 16 and the men’s draw down to the final 32 in each of the singles draws. There are four matches on deck for the women today highlighted by Jessica Pegula and 12 men’s singles matches with Nick Kyrgios in action.

How to Watch Citi Open Early Rounds, Day 3 today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The second day of action in Washington for the men saw the field trimmed down to the final 32 tennis players with plenty of highlights:

For the men, the action starts with second-ranked Hubert Hurkacz taking on Emil Ruusuvuori, ninth-ranked Holger Rune challenged by Benoit Paire and 15th-ranked Aslan Karatsev vs. Mikael Ymer in the early matches.

The day continues for the men with third-ranked Taylor Fritz, fourth-ranked Reilly Opelka, fifth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, sixth-ranked Denis Shapovalov and 10th-ranked Frances Tiafoe all in action as well in men’s singles.

In women’s singles, there are just four matches with top-ranked Pegula challenged by Daria Saville in what could be a very exciting match as the young French player is on the rise.

The other three matches will see third-ranked Simona Halep vs. Anna Kalinskaya, sixth-ranked Kaia Kanepi vs. Zhu Lin and Rebecca Marino vs. Andrea Petkovic.

Over in doubles action, there are six total matches with two for the men and four for the women also on the schedule today.

