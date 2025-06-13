SI

Former Rams Backup QB Takes Home UFL MVP Award

Mike McDaniel

Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins is the UFL MVP.
The United Football League announced that Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins is the 2025 UFL MVP.

Perkins, a former Los Angeles Rams backup and star at the University of Virginia, earned the MVP award despite missing three of the Panthers' 10 games. However, Perkins still captured the award after completing 69% of his passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for five additional scores.

In addition to MVP, Perkins earned Offensive Player of the Year honors as well.

Perkins and the Panthers take on the D.C. Defenders on Saturday night for the UFL title. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

