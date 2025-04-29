SI

UFL Suspends Brother of Rams Star Puka Nacua After Postgame Altercation With Fan

Nacua was filmed slapping a fan after a game on Saturday.

Brigid Kennedy

Samson Nacua of the UFL's Michigan Panthers on April 18, 2025.
Samson Nacua of the UFL's Michigan Panthers on April 18, 2025. / Gregory Shamus/UFL/Getty Images
The UFL has suspended Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua for one game without pay after he was filmed slapping a fan following a game on Saturday, April 26, the league announced in a Tuesday statement.

As part of the punishment, Nacua, brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, will also participate in community service events to be arranged by the league. The suspension will be served on Sunday, May 4th, for the Panthers' game against the DC Defenders.

On Saturday, Nacua was videotaped getting into it with a fan in the stands after the Panthers' game vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks. In a clip of the moment, Nacua is seen reaching up, hitting the fan's face, then walking away.

On Sunday, the UFL said it would be investigating the incident.

Nacua, 27, is in his second season with the Panthers.

