WATCH: Chelsea Gray Buzzer-Beater Gives Sparks 77-76 Win Over Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Opener

The WNBA is back and better than ever.

By Nihal Kolur
May 20, 2018

The WNBA is back!

The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx continued their rivalry on Sunday in the first game of the WNBA season. 

“Every game that we play,” Lynx star Maya Moore told reporters this week, “It feels like a playoff game... a championship game since 2016. That’s when you know [it’s a real rivalry]... When you play teams and you have a ‘This is a championship game’ kind of a feeling every time you play and it goes back and forth, you can start to sense this is exactly what a rivalry feels like.”

The rivalry was as good as it has been on Sunday, as Sparks point guard hit a game winning layup at the buzzer to give Los Angeles a 77-76 win over Minnesota in the opener.

The two sides have faced each other in the past two WNBA Finals, with L.A. winning on an incredible series-ending game winner in 2016 and the Lynx capturing the title in an equally tense Game 5 in 2017.

Whether its Maya Moore dominating games or Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker powering their way to the rack, the rivalry has no shortage of star power.

Here's to hoping the two teams continue their excellent play throughout the season.

You May Like

More WNBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)