The WNBA is back!

The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx continued their rivalry on Sunday in the first game of the WNBA season.

“Every game that we play,” Lynx star Maya Moore told reporters this week, “It feels like a playoff game... a championship game since 2016. That’s when you know [it’s a real rivalry]... When you play teams and you have a ‘This is a championship game’ kind of a feeling every time you play and it goes back and forth, you can start to sense this is exactly what a rivalry feels like.”

The rivalry was as good as it has been on Sunday, as Sparks point guard hit a game winning layup at the buzzer to give Los Angeles a 77-76 win over Minnesota in the opener.

The two sides have faced each other in the past two WNBA Finals, with L.A. winning on an incredible series-ending game winner in 2016 and the Lynx capturing the title in an equally tense Game 5 in 2017.

Whether its Maya Moore dominating games or Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker powering their way to the rack, the rivalry has no shortage of star power.

Here's to hoping the two teams continue their excellent play throughout the season.