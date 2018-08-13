Dallas Wings head coach Fred Williams was fired on Sunday following the team's game against the Washington Mystics after a postgame argument with team president and CEO Greg Bibb.

The Wings lost their eighth straight game, a 93-80 setback to the Mystics.

Assistant and former WNBA player Taj McWilliams-Franklin was named interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"Following today's game, I made the decision to change direction in regards to our head-coaching position," Bibb said in a statement. "I felt this move was necessary. The season has not met our expectations. I have asked Taj to serve as our interim head coach and I have the upmost confidence that she and our staff will do everything possible to put us in the best position to win. I wish Fred the best moving forward. Our focus remains on qualifying for the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”

Dallas (14–17) has three games remaining in the regular season and have a one-game lead for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"Typical, when you’re in a drought,” Williams said after the game. “You have some emotional things going. Just have to sometimes let things go and regroup and just find a way to get a ‘W.’ I think we’ve put a destination on what we want to do, and we’ve got a few more games to play and the main thing is getting into the tournament.”