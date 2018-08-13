Dallas Wings Fire Coach Fred Williams After Postgame Spat With CEO

The Wings lost their eighth straight game on Sunday

By Scooby Axson
August 13, 2018

Dallas Wings head coach Fred Williams was fired on Sunday following the team's game against the Washington Mystics after a postgame argument with team president and CEO Greg Bibb.

The Wings lost their eighth straight game, a 93-80 setback to the Mystics.

Assistant and former WNBA player Taj McWilliams-Franklin was named interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"Following today's game, I made the decision to change direction in regards to our head-coaching position," Bibb said in a statement. "I felt this move was necessary. The season has not met our expectations. I have asked Taj to serve as our interim head coach and I have the upmost confidence that she and our staff will do everything possible to put us in the best position to win. I wish Fred the best moving forward. Our focus remains on qualifying for the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”

Dallas (14–17) has three games remaining in the regular season and have a one-game lead for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"Typical, when you’re in a drought,” Williams said after the game. “You have some emotional things going. Just have to sometimes let things go and regroup and just find a way to get a ‘W.’ I think we’ve put a destination on what we want to do, and we’ve got a few more games to play and the main thing is getting into the tournament.”

