Breanna Stewart Named WNBA MVP

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart named WNBA Most Valuable Player

By Scooby Axson
August 26, 2018

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player on Sunday, the league announced.

Stewart led the Storm to the league's best record and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The 23-year-old Stewart, who won the 2016 Rookie of the Year, averaged 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks this season.

Dallas Wings center Elizabeth Cambage finished second in the voting and Washington Mystics forward/guard Elena Delle Donne was third.

"We have team goals, and I have individual goals for myself. And being MVP was a goal that I had," Stewart said. "I wanted to prepare like this was going to be an MVP-type season. To go out and leave everything on the court."

Stewart was selected with the No. 1 pick in 2016 after being one of the most honored players in college basketball history during her time at UConn.

In each of her four years at the school, the Huskies took home the NCAA title, with Stewart winning the most outstanding player of the Women's Final Four each time.

She also won the Associated Press National Player of the Year three times.

The Storm hosts the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of a best-of-five Semifinals series starting today.

