Candace Parker has agreed to a contract to serve as an NBA analyst and commentator on NBA TV and TNT throughout the 2018-2019 season, Turner Sports announced on Wednesday.

Parker, a WNBA champion and two-time league MVP, will be featured as a member of the "Players Only" studio team. In her role, she will be offer insight into the games from an athlete's perspective. The telecasts will air on Monday nights starting on Oct. 22 through late-January on NBA TV. TNT will take over the telecasts and air them on Tuesday nights from Jan. 29 until mid-April.

According to the release, Parker will also be an analyst on NBA TV's studio show "GameTime," which will air on Sunday nights during the season, starting on Oct. 21.

Parker previously worked with Turner Sports as a commentator for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March and will continue in that role on CBS this year as well.

"I cannot wait to resume broadcasting with Turner Sports and to be a part of what I consider teh best basketball coverage out there," Parker said. "I love broadcasting because it allows me to share my passion for basketball with viewers, and I look forward to sharing my analysis and commentary in a variety of formats."

Parker, a University of Tennessee alum, led the Lady Vols to NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008 before being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks as the No. 1 overall pick. She was named the WNBA's 2008-2009 Rookie of the Year and MVP and led the Sparks to a championship in 2016. The six-time WNBA all-star also helped Team USA Women's Basketball earn Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

"Candace is one of the most influential basketball stars of her generation and we're thrilled to provide a wide variety of opportunities for her to share her passion for the game and insights directly with fans," Tara August, Turner Sport's vice president of talent relations and special projects, said. "She's a trailblazer in every sense of the word and we can't wait to further showcase her talents as a commentator across our collective basketball portfolio."

Parker will be playing in her 11th season with the Sparks this year.