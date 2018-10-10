Candace Parker Joins Turner Sports as NBA Analyst on TNT and NBA TV

Candace Parker has agreed to serve as a commentator for the NBA on TNT and NBA TV throughout the season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 10, 2018

Candace Parker has agreed to a contract to serve as an NBA analyst and commentator on NBA TV and TNT throughout the 2018-2019 season, Turner Sports announced on Wednesday.

Parker, a WNBA champion and two-time league MVP, will be featured as a member of the "Players Only" studio team. In her role, she will be offer insight into the games from an athlete's perspective. The telecasts will air on Monday nights starting on Oct. 22 through late-January on NBA TV. TNT will take over the telecasts and air them on Tuesday nights from Jan. 29 until mid-April.

According to the release, Parker will also be an analyst on NBA TV's studio show "GameTime," which will air on Sunday nights during the season, starting on Oct. 21.

Parker previously worked with Turner Sports as a commentator for the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March and will continue in that role on CBS this year as well.

"I cannot wait to resume broadcasting with Turner Sports and to be a part of what I consider teh best basketball coverage out there," Parker said. "I love broadcasting because it allows me to share my passion for basketball with viewers, and I look forward to sharing my analysis and commentary in a variety of formats."

Parker, a University of Tennessee alum, led the Lady Vols to NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008 before being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks as the No. 1 overall pick. She was named the WNBA's 2008-2009 Rookie of the Year and MVP and led the Sparks to a championship in 2016. The six-time WNBA all-star also helped Team USA Women's Basketball earn Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

"Candace is one of the most influential basketball stars of her generation and we're thrilled to provide a wide variety of opportunities for her to share her passion for the game and insights directly with fans," Tara August, Turner Sport's vice president of talent relations and special projects, said. "She's a trailblazer in every sense of the word and we can't wait to further showcase her talents as a commentator across our collective basketball portfolio."

Parker will be playing in her 11th season with the Sparks this year.

You May Like

More WNBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)