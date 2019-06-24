Fever Become Latest WNBA Squad to Encounter Nightmarish Travel Troubles

The WNBA has a history of players dealing with inconvenient travel experiences like the Indiana Fever dealt with Sunday going into Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 24, 2019

Travel conditions in the WNBA are still an issue and the Fever are in the midst of experiencing a horrible travel experience from Seattle.

On Sunday, Indiana was on the road for a contest against the Storm that it lost. The team was supposed to fly that night from Seattle to Atlanta and then back to Indiana ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lynx.

However, the flight home did not go as planned and what happened from there is a nightmare that can be compared to what the Aces went through last season when they had to forfeit a game after plane troublesOr what the Mystics went through a few years priorOr what numerous players and coaches detailed in this story about consistent travel problems by Hannah Withiam of The Athletic.

Natalie Achonwa, who detailed a story about plane troubles in The Athletic piece, made a thread of all the problems the Fever faced Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tuesday's game against Minnesota is at 7 p.m. ET in Indiana.

