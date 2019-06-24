Travel conditions in the WNBA are still an issue and the Fever are in the midst of experiencing a horrible travel experience from Seattle.

On Sunday, Indiana was on the road for a contest against the Storm that it lost. The team was supposed to fly that night from Seattle to Atlanta and then back to Indiana ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lynx.

However, the flight home did not go as planned and what happened from there is a nightmare that can be compared to what the Aces went through last season when they had to forfeit a game after plane troubles. Or what the Mystics went through a few years prior. Or what numerous players and coaches detailed in this story about consistent travel problems by Hannah Withiam of The Athletic.

Natalie Achonwa, who detailed a story about plane troubles in The Athletic piece, made a thread of all the problems the Fever faced Sunday night into Monday morning.

YOOOOO they gave us blankets for this flight!!! pic.twitter.com/gFQmrhpuvf — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

WELP, the good news is we got real food for breakfast.



not so good news..... we are now busing 8hrs from ATL to IND. pic.twitter.com/D1LjRcEZsn — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

pitstop to switch drivers because one driver isn’t allowed to drive that long/far 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/T27N1xXHuI — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

WE LITERALLY CANT MAKE THIS STUFF UP.



pitstop #2. potential bus issues. pic.twitter.com/nbXrwEZgL6 — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

Tuesday's game against Minnesota is at 7 p.m. ET in Indiana.