Las Vegas Aces Forfeit Game That Was Canceled Due to Flight Troubles

The Las Vegas Aces spent more than 25 hours in airports and on flights in their attempt to get to a game against the Washington Mystics.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2018

On Friday, the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics had to cancel their game after an unbelievable series of travel misfortunes prevented the Aces from getting to Washington D.C. in time to rest and warm-up for the contest.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced that the game will count as a forfeit for the Aces because they "failed to appear for the game."

The team spent more than 25 hours in airports and on flights in its attempt to get to the game Friday thanks to multiple flight cancelations. Unlike NBA teams, WNBA squads fly commercial, leaving their travel up to the airlines that will not be as concerned with making sure the teams are able to get to games on time.

The Aces entered Tuesday at 12-15, which had them 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings for the last playoff spot with about two weeks left in the season. Las Vegas will take on the Atlanta Dream on the road Tuesday as the team tries to make the postseason.

