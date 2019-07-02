WNBA star Sue Bird says U.S. women's national team winger Megan Rapinoe has been "completely unfazed" by President Trump's criticism during the World Cup.

The Seattle Storm guard wrote about Rapinoe—whom she's currently dating—on The Players' Tribune, detailing how the forward has dealt with a torrent of controversy while leading the U.S. to the World Cup semifinals.

"When all the Trump business started to go down last week, I mean—the fact that Megan just seemed completely unfazed? It’s strange to say, but that was probably the only normal thing about it," Bird wrote. "It’s not an act with (Rapinoe). It’s not a deflection. To me it’s more just like: Megan is at the boss level in the video game of knowing herself."

Trump called out Rapinoe after a video—filmed before the tournament— surfaced in which she said, "I'm not going to the f---ing White House." She had expressed a similar sentiment during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas ahead of the World Cup.

Rapinoe has scored five goals for the U.S. in four games played at the 2019 World Cup, including each of the side's goals in a 2–1 win over France in the quarterfinals.

"I was happy. I was crazy. I was PROUD. I was pretending to know about soccer. I was a little overwhelmed," Bird wrote about the U.S. win in the quarterfinals. "I was pretty damn American. And I was in love with Megan Rapinoe."