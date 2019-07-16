Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended without pay for ten games as a result of a domestic violence incident, the WNBA announced on Tuesday.

Williams was arrested in April and faces two felony charges in Florida after an incident last December with her ex-girlfriend, Alkeria Davis. Authorities said Williams arrived at Davis's residence and allegedly bashed Davis's car with a skateboard before forcing herself inside the home. Once inside, Williams reportedly struck Davis in the head multiple times with a closed fist and pulled out her hair. Antonio Davis and his 10-year-old son, both of whom were in the residence at the time of the fight, tried to break up the altercation.

Williams then left the residence and went out to her car. She reportedly pulled out a firearm and placed it on her trunk so it was pointed at Wilson. She allegedly placed her hand on the gun and told him "you'll get all 18" before driving off.

Williams faces one count of burglary with assault or battery and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. She pleaded not guilty to both charges in May. Her next hearing date is scheduled for August 16.

The WNBA conducted its own internal investigation into the incident and spoke to Williams and several witnesses.

"Based on the investigation, consultation, and a careful weighing of all the facts and circumstances, the WNBA determined that a ten-game suspension was appropriate. Among other factors, the WNBA took into account the nature and seriousness of the conduct at issue, including the involvement of a firearm. The WNBA will also require Williams to participate in counseling," the league said in a statement.

Williams's suspension begins on Thursday when the Sparks face the Dallas Wings. This season, she's averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists in 15 games.