All 12 WNBA teams and over 140 players will debut in 2K this fall in the new NBA 2K20, the video game announced on Thursday.

Top WNBA stars like Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will be included in the popular game. NBA 2K20 released a video on Twitter giving a behind-the-scenes look at Parker and Stewart participating in the motion-capture process.

"Growing up, I always remembered watching male athletes on TV and playing as them in video games. Now, to have the WNBA be in the position we are and to have women featured prominently in NBA 2K20, we are allowing young girls and boys to have female athletes as role models," said Parker.

"The 2K team has done an amazing job of making sure to not just put women into the game playing men's basketball, but I've seen first-hand the hard work they're doing to make this as real and authentic as possible to women's basketball."

All 12 teams will be available in the game's "Play Now" and "Season" modes when it is released on Sept. 6. Fans will be able to play a full season with the WNBA teams.

WNBA players first appeared in a major video game in NBA Live 18 in 2017.