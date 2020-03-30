Texas A&M three-time All-American guard Chennedy Carter has declared for the WNBA draft, forgoing her senior season, Carter announced on Twitter Sunday.

“After much consideration, thought and conversation I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft,” Carter said in a statement. “It saddens me that I was not able to chase a national championship with my teammates this year due to circumstances beyond our control. Although a difficult decision, I am looking forward to pursuing my childhood dream of playing in the WNBA.”

Carter leaves school holding Aggie records for length of a double-digit scoring streak (62), 20-point games (62) and 30-point games (12). The three-time All-SEC first team guard needed just seven points to become the school's all-time leading scorer, and 17 points to reach 2,000 in her career.

She led A&M with 21.3 points per game in 2019-20, en route to becoming the first player in program history to be named to the All-SEC first team and All-American in the first three years of her career.

She is expected to be among the first names called in the upcoming WNBA draft.

On Thursday, the league announced that it plans on holding its draft as scheduled on April 17, but that it will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced players, guests and media will not attend the draft. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN, and the broadcast will include streams with players' from their remote locations.

The WNBA is weighing what to do with its schedule for the approaching season. Training camp was initially set to start on April 26 with the regular season set to begin on May 15.

"We support Chennedy [Carter] in this decision," head coach Gary Blair said in a statement. "Chennedy has done as much for Texas A&M in her career as any young lady that has played here. We believe she will be chosen high in the first round of the WNBA draft, and will represent Texas A&M, her high school, teammates, coaches and family in a way that will make everyone proud."

She will be the third player in the draft to forgo her final season of eligibility, joining Oregon's Satou Sabally and UConn's Megan Walker .

"The decision to go a year before she graduates is the same as a player making a choice to go to the NFL, NBA or any other pro league," Blair added. "The timing has to be right, and we believe the timing is right for Chennedy to move her game to that next level. She will be an instant success as a professional for whichever team drafts her. We wish her the best of luck as she begins this journey."