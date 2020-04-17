The WNBA is delivering one of the first major sporting events to take place in more than a month with its draft on Friday night.

With sports shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the draft delivers a bit of normalcy for fans eager to get a piece of basketball back. Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu headlines a strong class of prospects and is expected to be taken by the New York Liberty with the No. 1 pick. The Dallas Wings have the No. 2 pick, and the Indiana Fever hold No. 3.

How to Watch:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The draft will look different this year due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. Instead of players, guests and reporters joining commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a ballroom, the draft will be conducted virtually. Engelbert will announce the picks live on ESPN, and prospects will join the broadcast via video conference. Teams will not gather together in their war rooms to discuss picks, but club personnel will instead run operations from their separate locations.

The WNBA also plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester—who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26—at the draft.