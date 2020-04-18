Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty Jersey Sells Out Within One Hour of Selection

New York Liberty fans are clearly excited for Sabrina Ionescu's arrival.

Less than an hour after the team selected the Oregon guard No. 1 overall in the 2020 WNBA draft, Ionescu's Liberty jersey had already sold out on WNBAStore.com.

Ionescu enters the WNBA after one of the greatest collegiate careers in history. During her senior season, Ionescu broke a slate of NCAA records. The Walnut Creek, Calif., native became the first player in NCAA Division I history (male or female) to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists and 1,000 career rebounds. She also finished her college career with a record 26 triple-doubles.

The 5'11" guard dominated the Pac-12 before the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ionescu averaged 17.5 points and 9.2 assists per game, and she ranked third in the conference in rebounding as Oregon cruised to its third consecutive Pac-12 championship.

In the wake of her selection, the Oregon product also announced she was signing with Nike. The deal is a multi-year agreement, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

New York added UConn forward Megan Walker with the No. 9 selection in the first round and selected Louisville guard Jazmine Jones with the final pick in the first round.

The Liberty went 10–24 last season and finished fifth in the Eastern Conference.