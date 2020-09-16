Shey Peddy traveled to Brandenton, Fla. with the Mystics, hoping to help Washington repeat as league champions. But on Tuesday night, playing for the Phoenix Mercury, Peddy sent her old team home.

The 5'9'' guard nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer in the single-elimination, first-round postseason matchup to give the Mercury an 85–84 win over Washington.

The No. 5 Mercury trailed 70–59 entering the fourth quarter, but used a 17–0 run, which lasted nearly five minutes, to take a 78–73 lead with 4:23 to play.

Still, Washington remained composed and a late layup by Emma Meesseman gave the Mystics a one-point lead with 38.8 seconds to go. A free throw by Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell extended her team's lead to two, but the Mercury would again respond as Peddy hit the game-winner.

Peddy, who made her WNBA debut for Mystics in the 2019 WNBA season, scored 12 points in the victory.

Prior to joining Washington, she had spent almost all of her professional career overseas. And this season, she appeared in nine games with Washington before being waived in mid-August.

The veteran guard was far from alone in terms of key contributors. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 24 points and recorded six rebounds and five assists while Diana Taurasi scored 23 points and added four rebounds and five assists.

With the victory, Phoenix will play the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.