Report: Mystics Re-Sign Natasha Cloud to Multi-Year Deal

The Washington Mystics have reportedly re-signed Natasha Cloud to a multi-year contract, according to the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

Cloud's deal calls for her to make $190,000 in 2021, $185,000 in 2022 and $190,000 in 2023, Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reports.

Cloud was instrumental in helping the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA championship in which she played and started in 34 games averaging nine points and nearly six assists per game in 32 minutes of action. Cloud also earned WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

However during the 2020 season, Cloud opted out from playing to pursue social justice reform.

Cloud participated in a march in Washington alongside Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall on June 19. Cloud has played with the Mystics for all five seasons of her career after being selected in the second round of the 2015 WNBA Draft.

Cloud's signing comes after the announcement of Mystics' LaToya Sanders retiring from the WNBA to join Monumental Sports' Player Development program. Sanders retiring left $365,260 available in cap space, according to Spotrac.

That cap space allowed Washington to pay Cloud, who was on the final year of her deal. Cloud returns to a roster that will feature Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines Allen, Tina Charles and Leilana Mitchell.

Washington was eliminated in the first round of the 2020 playoffs by the Mercury.