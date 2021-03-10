SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Jewell Loyd's Long, Strange Year Culminates in a Championship
Jewell Loyd's Long, Strange Year Culminates in a Championship

Report: Mystics Re-Sign Natasha Cloud to Multi-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The Washington Mystics have reportedly re-signed Natasha Cloud to a multi-year contract, according to the Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

Cloud's deal calls for her to make $190,000 in 2021, $185,000 in 2022 and $190,000 in 2023, Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reports. 

Cloud was instrumental in helping the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA championship in which she played and started in 34 games averaging nine points and nearly six assists per game in 32 minutes of action. Cloud also earned WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

However during the 2020 season, Cloud opted out from playing to pursue social justice reform.

Cloud participated in a march in Washington alongside Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall on June 19. Cloud has played with the Mystics for all five seasons of her career after being selected in the second round of the 2015 WNBA Draft.

Cloud's signing comes after the announcement of Mystics' LaToya Sanders retiring from the WNBA to join Monumental Sports' Player Development program. Sanders retiring left $365,260 available in cap space, according to Spotrac.

That cap space allowed Washington to pay Cloud, who was on the final year of her deal. Cloud returns to a roster that will feature Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines Allen, Tina Charles and Leilana Mitchell.

Washington was eliminated in the first round of the 2020 playoffs by the Mercury.

YOU MAY LIKE

les-miles-lsu
College Football

Former LSU Board Member Details 2013 Decision to Keep Miles

One of the few briefed on the allegations against the former LSU coach in 2013 explains why he thought they made the right decision and why the matter was kept secret.

Meyers Leonard dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-Semitic Slur While Playing 'Call of Duty'

A clip of the Heat center using an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

ncaa-nit-ball
Play
College Basketball

Manhattan Comes Up Short After Buzzer Beater Forces OT

Ethan Lasko sent Manhattan and Fairfield to overtime after shooting a last second three-pointer well outside of the arc.

Natasha Cloud dribbles
Play
WNBA

Report: Mystics Re-Sign Natasha Cloud to Multi-Year Deal

Cloud returns after opting out from playing in the 2020 season to pursue social justice reform.

Notre Dame basketball players celebrate after buzzer-beating shot
Play
College Basketball

Notre Dame's Wertz Stuns Wake Forest With Buzzer Beater

Trey Wertz launched a three-point buzzer beater from well outside of the arch, lifting Notre Dame over Wake Forest.

Les Miles standing dejected on the field
College Football

Kansas AD: Les Miles Vetted Before Hiring, No Red Flags

Kansas AD Jeff Long said they did their "due diligence" when vetting Les Miles and contacted the LSU athletic department.

Cristiano Ronaldo upset on the field
Play
Soccer

Porto Ousts Juventus From UCL After Wild, Extra-Time Ending

Juventus drop out of the Champions League round of 16 for the second year in a row.

big-ten-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Illinois AD Pens Scathing Letter Over Big Ten Title Debate

Michigan was dubbed the Big Ten regular season champion, but Illinois isn't going down without a fight.