2021 WNBA Draft Tracker: Collier, Kuier Selected at No. 1 and 2

Stanford defeats Arizona to win women's NCAA Tournament
2021 WNBA Draft Tracker: Charli Collier Selected as No. 1, Awak Kuier at No. 2

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The WNBA is set to held its draft on Thursday evening, selecting some of the nation's brightest talent following the conclusion of the women's NCAA tournament.

Commissioner Cathy Engelber will announce the picks live on ESPN as top prospects join virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. 

Aligning with the league's commitment to vaccine education, WNBA players will appear on the broadcast to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine, focusing on health equity. Additionally, the players will preview WNBA's 25th season, which is set to begin May 14. WNBA legends like Tina Thompson, the first player selected in the inaugural WNBA Draft on April 28, 1997, will join the broadcast.

The Dallas Wings held the No. 1, No. 2, No. 5 and No. 13 picks in this year's draft, and selected twin towers Texas junior Charli Collier and Finland native Awak Kuier, who are both 6'5", as the first and second overall pick respectively.

Check out every team's pick during the 2021 WNBA draft.

First Round:

1. Dallas Wings — Charli Collier, C — Texas

2. Dallas Wings — Awak Kuier, F — Finland

3. Atlanta Dream —

4. Indiana Fever —

5. Dallas Wings —

6. New York Liberty —

7. Los Angeles Sparks —

8. Chicago Sky —

9. Minnesota Lynx —

10. Los Angeles Sparks —

11. Seattle Storm —

12. Las Vegas Aces —

Second Round:

13. Dallas Wings —

14. Las Vegas Aces —

15. Atlanta Dream —

16. Chicago Sky —

17. New York Liberty —

18. Seattle Storm —

19. Indiana Fever —

20. Connecticut Sun —

21. Connecticut Sun —

22. Los Angeles Sparks —

23. Seattle Storm —

24. Indiana Fever —

Third Round:

25. New York Liberty —

26. Indiana Fever —

27. Atlanta Dream —

28. Los Angeles Sparks —

29. New York Liberty —

30. Connecticut Sun —

31. Indiana Fever —

32. Phoenix Mercury —

33. Indiana Fever —

34. Los Angeles Sparks —

35. Seattle Storm —

36. Las Vegas Aces —

