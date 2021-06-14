WNBA All-Star Game Returns With Team USA Basketball Twist

Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Crossover: What Has Been Most Surprising About the Suns in this Playoff Run?
The Crossover: What Has Been Most Surprising About the Suns in this Playoff Run?

WNBA All-Star Game Will Return July 14 With New Spin Including Team USA Basketball

Author:
Publish date:

The WNBA announced that its All-Star Game will return July 14 and be held in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It will be broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET but the game's teams will be decided a little differently than past years. 

Typically, the All-Star Game consist of 24 players who were voted in by fans, players and media members. Fans account for 50% of the vote while WNBA players and members of the media both get 25%. 

Then the two players with the most votes become opposing team captains and draft their teams from the remaining pool of players. But with the Olympics being held this summer, U.S. basketball will get in on some of the fun. 

Typically, the WNBA skips their All-Star Game when there's a summer Olympics, but after a year like 2020, it elected to go forward. 

So this year the voting doesn't change, but one team will be comprised of players voted in who are part of the U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team, and the other team will be players who are not, per the release.

After the voting, the top 36 vote-getters who are not members of the USA Basketball team will be presented to WNBA head coaches and they will decide which 12 players will play the U.S. team. Coaches cannot vote for their own players. 

Additionally, the gold medal-winning 1996 U.S. women's basketball team will be honored during the game. 

 Voting will be available from Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET to June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The teams will be announced June 30 and be broadcasted on ESPN

More WNBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

james-harden-nets
NBA

Harden Ruled Out for Pivotal Game 5 Against Milwaukee

Kevin Durant will be the lone member of the Nets' Big 3 on the floor in Game 5 vs. Milwaukee.

kyrie-irving
NBA

Kyrie Irving to Miss Game 5 Vs. Bucks With Ankle Sprain

The seven-time all-star point guard landed awkwardly after a layup in the second quarter in Brooklyn's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.

USATSI_16231059
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Resolving Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: The Game Show | NFL Deep Dive

Aaron Rodgers continues to holdout, the MMQB game show, and what's going on with vaccines across the NFL?

stephon-gilmore-k'lavon-chaisson-jamison-crowder-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: Gilmore's Holdout Will Be Tricky for Patriots to Resolve

After spending a record amount of guaranteed money in free agency, the Patriots are now tasked with getting their best player back. And it won't be cheap.

Brittany Griner during the 2019 WNBA All Star Game.
Play
WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game Returns With Team USA Basketball Twist

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 14 in Las Vegas and include a special twist.

Marcelo Martins Moreno against Paraguay.
Soccer

How to Watch Paraguay vs. Bolivia

How to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia in the Copa América on Monday, June 14.

Apr 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) leaves the mound in fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

Sticky Stuff Cleanup: What Enforcement Means for MLB

In advance of a crackdown on doctoring baseballs, four-seam fastball spin rate is declining and offense is picking up.

Still from an episode of "Seinfeld"
Play
Extra Mustard

It Was 34 Years Ago Today That Mets Players Spit on Two Trash-Talking Fans

Keith Hernandez wasn't the only one who spit on Kramer and Newman.