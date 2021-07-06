Dream Suspend Carter for Conduct Detrimental to Team

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Dream suspended guard Chennedy Carter on Monday for conduct detrimental to the team.

Atlanta did not provide further reason for Carter’s suspension.

Carter exited Atlanta's loss to Las Vegas early and did not play in the second half. The team announced that the absence was not injury-related.

Following the game, head coach Mike Petersen said Carter's absence is "something we're dealing with and that's all I can say."

Carter, 22, was selected by the Dream with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. The Texas A&M product was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2020 after averaging 17.4 points per game. She became the youngest player in WNBA history to score 30 points in a game when she put up 35 against Seattle in August 2020.

The Dream entered Monday night sitting No. 5 in the Eastern Conference at 6–11. They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons entering 2020.

