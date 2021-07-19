Jackie Young to Replace Katie Lou Samuelson on U.S. 3x3 Team

Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Jackie Young Replaces Katie Lou Samuelson on U.S. Three-on-Three Team

Aces guard Jackie Young will replace Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson on the United States Olympic women's three-on-three basketball team, USA Basketball announced Monday. 

Samuelson was placed under USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Saturday and will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo," Samuelson said in a statement. "Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon I can come back to realize that dream. I am especially heartbroken as I am fully vaccinated and took every precaution, but I know everything will work itself out in the way it's supposed to.

"I wish nothing but the best to my USAB teammates as they go out there and crush it. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way."

Samuelson had previously been one of the four WNBA players to represent the U.S. on the three-on-three team, marking the first time that the sport will be played in the Olympics. Wings guard Allisha Gray, Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Sky center Stefanie Dolson are the team's other three members.

Team USA’s Three-on-Three Squad Is Ready for Its Olympic Moment

Similar to backyard pickup games, three-on-three games will be played on a half-court. They’ll end after 10 minutes or when a team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first. Baskets scored outside the arc are worth two points; baskets inside it are worth one.

Young previously played on a USA Basketball three-on-three national team at the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar and also participated in the 2020 USA three-on-three Olympic Qualifying Team training camp in February 2020 in Chicago, among other experiences.

Young enters the Olympics in the midst of one of her best professional seasons, averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game with the Aces. 

The three-on-three tournament will take place from July 24-28. 

