NBA Top Shot Creator Launching WNBA NFTs

The WNBA and Dapper Labs, the creator of NBA Top Shot, announced Wednesday a new partnership to launch WNBA Moments on the Top Shot platform.

The first collection of WNBA Moments will drop Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with superstars Sabrina Ionescu, Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart among the players highlighted. Friday's release will mark the first sale of WNBA highlights being sold as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), with the release coinciding with the league's 25th anniversary.

"Top Shot presents an exciting opportunity for the WNBA to engage passionate fans on a whole new level and celebrate the league as it continues to make history,” WNBA executive Christy Hedgpeth said in a statement Wednesday. “We have been at the forefront of innovation in many respects and partnering with Dapper Labs on Top Shot allows us to highlight the talent and incredible performances of WNBA players in a heightened way through a digital experience.

All WNBA NFTs will exist on the Top Shot platform alongside the NBA, allowing users to own NFTs from both leagues in the same collection. NBA Top Shot crossed 1 million in users in May, and it's tallied over $700 million in total sales in less than a year, per CEO Roham Gharegozlou.

