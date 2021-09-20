WNBA Playoffs Bracket, Round 1 Matchups Set

The WNBA season came down to the wire on Sunday with the Liberty snagging the last spot in the 2021 postseason thanks to losses by the Mystics and Sparks. And now, the playoffs bracket is set.

The first round and second rounds will be single elimination and both games will be on Thursday with the first tipping off at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN2. That matchup will be hosted by the No. 6 seed Sky with the No. 7 Wings looking for the upset.

At 10 p.m. EST, the No. 8 seed Liberty will travel to Arizona and face the No. 5 Mercury for a shot to get to the second round where the No. 4 seed Storm will be waiting. The winner of the Sky–Wings elimination game will face the No. 3 Lynx in the second round.

The lowest seed remaining from the second-round matchups will play the top-seeded Sun and the highest seed left will face the Aces in a best-of-five series for a chance to go to the WNBA Finals. Teams will be re-seeded after each round.

