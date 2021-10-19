Sky Hold Championship Parade, Rally for First WNBA Title

Candace Parker and the Sky won the franchise's first championship in defeating the Mercury 3-1 on Sunday and the celebration continued on Tuesday with the team's parade through Chicago.

The parade traveled down Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt to Randolph, ending at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Following the parade, the Sky held a rally filled with tons of celebratory moments.

From members of the team rocking back and forth to "Swag Surfing" to Chance the Rapper being mesmerized by Sky's Stefanie Dolson's gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics, it was everything the Sky and Chicago fans wanted.

Parker, who had her daughter—Lailaa—at the pavilion, addressed the people of Chicago with excitement as she fulfilled her promise of bringing a championship to her hometown.

"I remember watching the Chicago Bulls' parade and rally on TV and dreaming of being in that moment, dreaming of bringing a title to your hometown. ...everybody that showed up at Wintrust Arena, thank you," Parker said.

"I know I was drafted out west but I think we've stayed consistent with those midwestern values, those Midwestern values are that grit, grind and blue collar. ...That team demonstrated that this year of just coming in working hard for a sixth seed, everybody counted us out but with that what we understand is the little things, it is the little things that got us here."

Sky head coach James Wade said the team went all-in during the offseason to sit where it does now as champions of the WNBA.

"When this season started, we had expectations for ourselves," Wade said. "We spent the last two seasons getting eliminated. ...we attempted to swing for the fences so we made a couple of phone calls. We called CP3, the real CP3 and said what is is it going to take for you to come home.

"She came because of the players on our team. The way we played this year represented who we are as people, sometimes you get knocked down but you keep getting up and just like this great city does, if you get knocked down seven, you just have to get up eight.

Wade also, during the team's celebration, declared that his team is not done winning championships.

"Remember the seat you are sitting in now because you are going to be sitting in the same one next year," Wade told fans.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

More WNBA Coverage: