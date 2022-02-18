Sky star Candace Parker and her wife, Anna Petrakova, added a new bundle of joy to their family. On Friday, Parker posted on Instagram that the two welcomed their son—Airr Larry Petrakov Parker—to the world on Feb. 11.

“Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam Son.”

After being married for two years, Parker initially stated that she and Petrakova were expecting a child in December. With the addition of Airr, Parker's 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, is now a big sister.

Parker, in her post back in December, said that she has truly admired the way Petrakova has loved her daughter in conjunction with the love that the two share for each other.

“Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have,” Parker wrote on Instagram in December.

In 2022, the six-time WNBA All-Star enters her final year of a two-year contract with Chicago. Through 14 seasons in the league, Parker has averaged 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and four assists per game.

While she hopes to help the Sky become the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back championships in 2022, Parker will also get the ultimate pleasure of continuing to love her daughter and her newborn son.

More WNBA Coverage: