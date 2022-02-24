Skip to main content
You Really Should Know Connie Kunzmann
Arike Ogunbowale Calls Out Texas Attorney General, Governor Over Transgender Stance

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale called out Texas attorney general Ken Paxton and the state's governor Greg Abbott on Twitter on Thursday for their stance on transgender children. In a release, Paxton called gender-affirming surgical procedures on children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty “child abuse.”

The release followed Abbott's August 2021 letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services requesting a determination of “whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse.”

“I am proud to call Dallas my home, but I am beyond disappointed by Attorney General Paxton’s opinion and Governor Abbott’s directive to the people of Texas and DFPS regarding transgender children who are receiving care and support from their families and the medical community,” Ogunbowale said in a tweet. 

Paxton's comments come just a week before the Republican primary that starts next week. Both Paxton and Abbott are up for reelection.

Ogunbowale denounced the language used and voiced her support to families with transgender children. 

“Transgender rights are human rights,” she continued. “The message of these two powerful men is damaging on so many levels. This is politics. They're trying to create a distraction before the election, and they're hurting kids to do it. To the families impacted by the Governor's statements, my thoughts and prayers are with you. You are not alone.”

