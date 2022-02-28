Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Several WNBA Players in Russia Planning to Leave Country Amid Conflict

Several WNBA players who are competing in Russia are planning to leave the country after its recent invasion of Ukraine, according to ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel

WNBA players often play overseas during the offseason, and the WNBA regular season doesn't start until May 6.

Longtime agent Mike Cound told ESPN that his clients are past the point of just considering leaving the country. Players were not named in the report at the request of their agents due to safety reasons. 

“For me, it's way past ‘considering’ leaving,’ Cound told ESPN on Sunday. “I've been on the phone with two players in the past few minutes working out flights. It's really urgent now in terms of there being a dwindling number of flights leaving Russia, and they are going to be hard to get real soon. They are probably fine if they stay put, but if things get worse, that may not be the case. My idea is, ‘Get them out now if we can.’ And if we can't, we get them to hunker down and stay safe.”

SI Recommends

The conflict has also forced WNBA players out of Ukraine as well. Earlier this week, a WNBA spokesperson told Sports Illustrated via a statement that the few players who were competing in Ukraine this offseason were also no longer in the country. 

“The league has also been in contact with WNBA players who are in Russia, either directly or through their agents,” the statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Several other agents told ESPN that their clients were considering were leaving the country. Sunday marked the fourth day since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

More WNBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic scores above Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
NBA

Mavericks Rally From 21-Point Deficit to Shock Warriors

Luka Dončić led the way for Dallas, scoring 34 points in the come-from-behind victory.

By Zach Koons
An empty boxing ring.
Play
Boxing

Star Boxer Lomachenko Returns to Ukraine to Join Defense Battalion

The three-time world champion posted a photo on Facebook that showed him in military fatigues.

By Joseph Salvador
The gates are locked during the MLB lockout delaying spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
MLB

Reports: MLB, MLBPA Still ‘Apart’ With One Day Until League Deadline

The two sides remained vague about what was discussed on the seventh consecutive day of meetings.

By Zach Koons
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Colts Submit Proposal to Change Overtime Rules

The NFL’s overtime rules have been a point of contention among some fans. Indianapolis is looking to have the rules changed.

By Mike McDaniel
olympic-logo
Play
Olympics

Athletes Request That IOC Punish Russian Olympic Committees

The IOC has called on international federations to cancel or move events planned in Russia and Belarus.

By Joseph Salvador
Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts while warming up before game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Browns to Explore All Options at QB for 2022

With Baker Mayfield coming off an injury and entering the final year of his contract, Cleveland will explore all options at quarterback for 2022.

By Mike McDaniel
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. holds a basketball with his right hand before a game against the Mavericks.
NBA

Report: Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. Aiming for March Return

The 23-year-old has missed over three months after undergoing back surgery.

By Zach Koons
May 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of New York Mets helmet in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park.
MLB

Report: Mets to Hire First Woman Director of Baseball Operations

Benn has worked in MLB’s front office since 2017.

By Jelani Scott