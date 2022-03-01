Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

WNBA Players React to New York Liberty Airplane Scandal

New of the WNBA’s disciplinary action against the Liberty caught the basketball world by storm on Tuesday morning. Unsurprisingly, players throughout the league were not pleased at the latest from the league.

The WNBA considered terminating the Liberty for violating the league’s collective bargaining agreement after team owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai charted flights for its players, per a Sports Illustrated report by Howard Megdal. The Tsais paid for charter flights both during a Labor Day weekend to Napa and the second half of the 2021 season.

The league’s current collective bargaining agreement bars teams from making such travel accommodations, deeming it as an unfair competitive advantage. The team was ultimately fined $500,000, the largest fine in league history, though the WNBA’s general counsel, Jamin Dershowitz considered stripping the team of “every draft pick you have ever seen” to suspending ownership and even “grounds for termination of the franchise.”

SI Recommends

The league’s players took to social media to express their disdain for the WNBA’s punishment. Check out some of the reactions below:

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Arizona-USC, Purdue-Wisconsin

Analysis and bets for Tuesday's top-25 battles between No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 USC and No. 8 Purdue and No. 10 Wisconsin.

By Kyle Wood
Mavericks guard Isaiah Thomas warms up before the start of a game against the Kings.
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Deal with Hornets

The 33-year-old guard is fresh off a three-game explosion in the G-League.

By Zach Koons
Baylor's Matthew Mayer
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Could Gonzaga Lose No. 1 Overall Seed?

Plus, several ACC teams are fighting to land on the right side of the bubble.

By Kevin Sweeney
Russell Wilson at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
NFL

Russell Wilson Says He Won't Play for Commanders

Wilson is originally from Richmond.

By Joseph Salvador
ja-brooks
Soccer

USMNT's John Brooks to Leave Wolfsburg This Summer

The center back has made 136 appearances for the German side since joining from Hertha Berlin in 2017.

By Andrew Gastelum
Lakers center DeAndre Jordan warms up before a game against the Rockets.
NBA

Report: 76ers Looking to Sign DeAndre Jordan for Playoff Push

The Lakers waived the veteran center on Monday.

By Zach Koons
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Panthers’ Thomas Faces Five Misdemeanor Charges For July Incident

Thomas, 25, signed a three-year extension with Carolina last week

By Jelani Scott
USMNT's Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Adams
Soccer

Projecting the USMNT's Last World Cup Qualifying Squad

One window remains for the U.S. in its quest to reach Qatar. Who will be brought in, and who can replace the injured Weston McKennie?

By Avi Creditor