A Russian State television network has released a booking photo of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is currently in custody after customs officials at the Sheremetyevo International Airport found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The photo was aired on CNN.

Per CNN’s Rosa Flores, the photo was aired in a Russian TV segment on March 5 and reportedly was taken in a police station. It is not clear when the photo was taken.

In the photo, the 31-year-old is standing against a white wall, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. She is also holding a white piece of paper, though it is not clear what it says.

Russia’s Customs Service has opened a criminal case against Griner for the “large-scale transportation of drugs,” per The New York Times. In a video released on Sunday, Griner can be seen going through a security checkpoint at the airport. The video cuts to the next frame, where an individual is looking through the contents of her bag.

In the same Russian TV segment noted by CNN, a Russian official was interviewed about the hashish oil cartridges found in the former Mercury center’s suitcase.

“An expert determined that the liquid is a narcotic drug, cannabis oil,” the Russian government official said according to CNN. “A criminal case has been opened against an American citizen for smuggling a significant amount of drugs.”

Hashish oil is a more concentrated form of marijuana, and is commonly consumed in vape form.

The Customs Service said in February an American basketball player had been detained by their officials on drug charges. Though her identity was not immediately revealed, Russian news Agency TASS later identified Griner as the player.

Her arrest comes amid heightened tension between the United States and Russia after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday he would stop the import of Russian oil in consequence of the large-scale invasion, the Associated Press reported.

The WNBA released a statement to Sports Illustrated‘s Ben Pickman on Feb. 24 about the status of their players playing in Russia and Ukraine.

“The few WNBA players who were competing this off-season in Ukraine are no longer in the country,” the spokesperson said. “The league has also been in contact with WNBA players who are in Russia, either directly or through their agents. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Calls for her release and support of Griner have been heard all across the United States. A Baylor fan held up a sign saying “Free Brittney” when the Bears played against Iowa State on March 5, while the WNBA, Team USA and Phoenix have all released statements hoping for her well-being. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also released a statement regarding her detainment.

The Houston native was selected by the Mercury with the No. 1 pick the 2013 Draft. Griner played nine seasons in Mercury, racking up seven All-Star appearances in her tenure. In Russia, she has competed in the Russian Premier League for UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. Griner won gold medals for the United States in the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games.

More WNBA Coverage: