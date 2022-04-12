Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
WNBA

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike Discusses Brittney Griner’s Detainment in Russia

The morning after WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the league was working to ensure Brittney Griner’s safe return from Russia, Players Association president Nneka Ogwumike continued to shine a light on Griner’s situation.

Griner has been detained in the country since February after being stopped and searched at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where officials discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

“It’s tough,” Ogwumike said of Griner’s situation in a Tuesday interview on Good Morning America. “BG [Griner] is us. We are BG.”

“That could have been us,” she added. “We’re really most concerned about her health and safety, especially her mental health. We’re hearing in that respect, she’s O.K., but we want her home.”

After news of Griner’s detainment came the light, statements from fellow WNBA players were less frequent as they did not want to jeopardize Griner’s chances of returning to the U.S. Ogwumike, a star forward for the Sparks, explained why she’s speaking out about the situation now, nearly two months after the February arrest.

“Given the nature of Brittney’s situation, when it happened, it was very important for us to be intentional about doing the best thing to ensure that we don’t compromise her coming home,” she told GMA anchor Robin Roberts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“So a lot of that had to do with educating ourselves about the details of what was going on as much as we could know, but then understanding how important it was for us to be strategic about when and how we speak about her.”

Ogwumike also spoke about the coverage of Griner’s detention, explaining to Roberts that gender has played a large role in how the WNBA star’s case has been reported.

“It’s disappointing that the question of it being a gender issue is top of mind now, when it comes to this type of circumstance, but the reality is, she’s over there [in Russia] because of a gender issue,” Ogwumike said. “Pay inequity.”

The WNBPA president has played in Russia for four years, Poland for one year and China for two years, pointing out that women’s players do so to supplement their income in the States.

“Quite frankly, we go over there to maintain our game,” Ogwumike continued. “Our teams encourage us to keep up with our game by going over there and being more competitive, so there is so much that’s at play that we live politically, intrinsically.”

Before the start of the WNBA draft Monday, Engelbert said that the league was “working diligently” and using “everybody in our ecosystem” to try to secure Griner’s release. She declined to go into specifics about what role the WNBA has played in the situation, but shared that the league has been in regular contact with various diplomatic and legal entities to ensure Griner’s return “safely but as soon as we possibly can.”

“Obviously, we’re in a very complex geopolitical situation with Russia, Ukraine, so this continues to be complex,” Engelbert said. “We’re getting a ton of support from the government, from specialists. Her representation is able to visit with Brittney, we know she’s safe, but we want to get her home. It’s just a very complex situation right now and we’re following all the advice.”

With Griner’s status still unresolved, the Mercury will reportedly get “roster relief” from the league, according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, though Griner will not be suspended and will receive her full salary for this season.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A Puerto Rican flag.
Olympics

Police Say Mother of Olympian Killed by Stray Bullet

The 56-year-old was the victim of a nearby dispute.

By Associated Press
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
James Harden (13) and Kevin Durant (7) with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Report: Durant Took Issue With Harden’s Conditioning

He was reportedly shocked at how out of shape Harden was at the beginning of training camp.

By Joseph Salvador
Minoru Suzuki makes his entrance for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Minoru Suzuki Returns to AEW to Face Samoa Joe

Wednesday’s match on ‘Dynamite’ promises to be a hard-hitting affair between two veterans of the ring.

By Justin Barrasso
LeBron James speaks with a referee during a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Jokes He Wants to ‘Trick Refs’, Shoot More Free Throws

The Lakers star does seriously want to get to the line more next season.

By Zach Koons
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
luka doncic
Play
NBA

MRI Confirms Luka Dončić Strained Calf, Return Date Unknown

The Mavericks star suffered the injury during the third quarter of the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and guard Anthony Edwards.
Play
NBA

‘Less is More’: How Chris Finch Guided the Timberwolves Back to the Playoffs

The newly extended coach has played a notable role in the Timberwolves return to relevance this season.

By Michael Shapiro