Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Becky Hammon Wins First Game As Aces Coach

PHOENIX (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces won in Becky Hammon’s first game as coach, beating the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 106–88 on Friday night to open the WNBA season.

Phoenix was without Brittney Griner as she nears the three-month mark of her detention in Russia with no timetable for her release.

Hammon replaced Bill Laimbeer with the Aces after serving as an assistant coach for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs since 2014.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Jackie Young also had 20 points, A’ja Wilson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Chelsea Gray had 11 points and reached 1,000 career assists

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter for Phoenix. Shey Peddy had 14 of her 16 in the fourth, Tina Charles scored 15 points and Sophie Cunningham had 12.

Diana Taurasi was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Las Vegas led 54-32 at the half. The Aces shot 21 of 35 in the opening 20 minutes and finished at 58.2%.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces

YOU MAY LIKE

Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball for the Atlanta Dream
Play
WNBA

The WNBA’s Dream Are Rising

As the 2022 season tips, an inside look at how Atlanta has been retooling itself.

By Wilton Jackson
Max Verstappen, Miami Grand Prix
Formula1

Red Bull’s Next Chapter Has Verstappen Innovating While Just Being Himself

With title sponsor Oracle, the team has expanded its race strategy as the Dutchman tries to build off last year’s title win.

By Madeline Coleman
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid goes up for a shot against Miami Heat’s Max Strus during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia.
NBA

Joel Embiid’s Return Gives the 76ers Life

Philadelphia’s MVP candidate helped turn the tides defensively, while everyone not named Jimmy Butler struggled to create much of anything for Miami.

By Kyle Wood
hiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the third quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

76ers Blow Out Heat on Joel Embiid’s Return From Injury

Philadelphia earned its first win of the series Friday night as its MVP candidate added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

By Associated Press
Raiders owner Mark Davis.
NFL

Dan Ventrelle Says Mark Davis Fired Him for Reporting Hostile Workplace

Ventrelle claims to have notified the NFL of the issues within the organization before being fired.

By Daniel Chavkin
Terry Stotts on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers.
NBA

Report: Lakers Interview Stotts, Jackson for Head Coaching Vacancy

Los Angeles has begun its search for a new leader.

By Daniel Chavkin
abramovich4
Play
Soccer

Todd Boehly-Led Group Agrees to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

The club has won five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies since the Russian oligarch bought the club for nearly $190 million in 2003.

By Andrew Gastelum
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Du'Vonta Lampkin.
College Football

Former Oklahoma DT Du’Vonta Lampkin Found Dead at 25

Lampkin was in Dallas when he was reportedly found with a gunshot wound.

By Daniel Chavkin