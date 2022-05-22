Star forward Candace Parker posted her second career-triple double on Sunday in the Sky’s win over the Mystics.

Parker, 36, became the oldest player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat, notching 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Chicago’s 82–73 win. She shot 7-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc while coughing up just one turnover in the victory.

Parker dished out her final assist with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, finding guard Allie Quigley on a nifty cut to the basket.

Parker previously became the sixth player in league history to record a triple-double when she reached the mark in 2017. She posted career-highs at the time in rebounds (17) and assists (11), while also tacking on 11 points.

Now, she’s just one of three players in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles.

Sunday’s performance continues Parker’s strong start to her 15th season in the league. Through five games in 2022, the two-time MVP is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Parker’s impact on multiple facets of the game has been notable for the Sky, who improved to 3–2 on the year with the win. Chicago will be back in action on Tuesday against Indiana.

